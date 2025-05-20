Former Hull FC and NRL ace pleads guilty to domestic violence charges Down Under

Former Hull FC and NRL playmaker Brett Seymour has pleaded guilty to numerous domestic violence charges Down Under, and will return to court next month.

Mackay-born Seymour featured 28 times for Hull between 2012 and 2013 before penning a one-year deal to join fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

He was released in March 2014 by the Tigers though having failed to make a senior appearance in his brief stint at The Jungle, and went on to don a shirt for Whitehaven as well as Dewsbury Rams before hanging up his boots in 2015.

Now 40, the former half-back appeared in Toowoomba District Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to three charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, one charge of common assault and another charge of breach of a protection order.

Seymour – who had a short spell as head coach of Haven during his time in England – had a 13-year career in rugby league having played in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and the New Zealand Warriors prior to linking up with Hull.

The Queenslander had been charged with four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm two years ago, but earlier this week, a new set of charges were presented to the court by the prosecution.

Those prosecuting informed the court that they were no longer proceeding in pursuing the previous charges, with Seymour’s defence having confirmed that he would contest those last year.

Seymour though pleaded guilty to the three new charges presented, and the case Down Under has been adjourned until June 20.

Seymour’s defence state that the case is not yet ready to move on to sentencing, with the former Airlie Birds playmaker to remain on bail until that next court date on June 20.

