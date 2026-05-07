He has not played in Super League for almost 15 years – but former Hull FC star Peter Lupton is still going strong after signing with a new club at the age of 44!

Lupton made almost 50 appearances for both the Black and Whites and Castleford Tigers during his career in England, as well as featuring for the likes of Crusaders and London Broncos before ending his English-based career in Cumbria with Workington Town and Barrow Raiders.

The Cumbrian-born forward then made the move to the United States, spending time playing in the USARL with clubs like Boston 13s before a switch to US rugby union too. He has also represented the Hawks at international level in league, as well as playing for Wales earlier in his career.

But Lupton remains an integral figure in the US rugby league scene in 2026 after it was announced this week that he would be joining the newly-reformed New York Knights for the upcoming domestic season.

It may not be the highest standard but there are big plans for the game in the States – and Lupton’s continued involvement underlines him as one of the pioneers of the game in the US.

The Knights are back after a hiatus of several years, after they were taken on by Super League side York Knights, who are trying to increase their profile and portfolio of clubs on the rugby league landscape. They already own Championship team Newcastle Thunder, and now have a central say in rugby league in the Big Apple.

They have even rebranded New York and given them a badge almost identical to York’s, as well as a playing kit that is a direct replica of the one the Knights are playing in throughout Super League this season.

And they have a familiar name on their books too now in the shape of Lupton as play gets underway later this summer.