Former Huddersfield Giants forward makes Championship move after two years in Australia

Former Huddersfield Giants forward Robson Stevens has returned to England following a two-year spell in Australia, signing a one-year contract with Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers for 2025.

The 22-year-old prop came through the youth ranks at Huddersfield before making his first-team debut in 2021.

Stevens made two first-team appearances during his time with the Giants whilst enjoying time on loan with Dewsbury over two seasons, playing 27 games for the Rams in total.

He made the decision to move to Australia ahead of the 2023 campaign with Mackay Cutters, who play in the Queensland Cup.

After two years with the Cutters, Stevens has returned to England with Featherstone in the Championship.

“I’ve taken so much from my time in Australia but I’m ready to head home and take on a new challenge and Featherstone provides me with the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Stevens.

“My time with Mackay was great but I’ve definitely still got plenty to learn and I’m looking forward to working the James Ford and what is a really talented squad at Fev.

“Growing up in West Yorkshire I know how passionate and vocal the Blue Wall fans are, I’m excited to play in front of them next year.”

In their press release, Featherstone said they had fought off competition from other clubs to secure the services of the highly-rated Stevens.

“Robson is a talented young player who we all believe has plenty of development left in him,” said Featherstone coach James Ford.

“He has heavy initial contact and good attention to detail regards his tackle management. I’m really looking forward to working with him and watching him compete for a place in our top 17.”

READ MORE ON LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE

👉 Warrington Wolves duo make Australia switch to work with Hull KR icon

👉 Wakefield Trinity young gun makes permanent Championship move ahead of 2025

👉 Ranking the 9 best players to wear number 1 in Super League history including THREE Wigan Warriors icons