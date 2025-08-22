Former Grand Final winner makes immediate Championship exit with Super League return confirmed

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the immediate exit of full-back Jack Walker, after just one season at the South Yorkshire side.

Walker initially joined the Eagles on a one-month rolling contract this off-season, following his exit from Hull FC, and went onto make 18 appearances in all competitions. He also crossed for three scores along the way.

‘We’d like to thank Jack for his hard work across the season’

In a statement, Sheffield said: “Jack Walker has informed us of his decision to leave the club after triggering a clause in his contract to enable him to join a Betfred Super League team with immediate effect.

“The former Leeds Rhinos man joined the club at the start of the season and has gone on to make a total of 18 appearances for the Eagles this season, scoring three times across the campaign.

“We’d like to thank Jack for his hard work across the season, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

A mid-season exit to Super League was also something expected for Walker upon arriving at the Olympic Legacy Park, with Eagles boss Craig Lingard revealing the terms of his deal with the Eagles allowed him to head back to the top-flight should the opportunity arise.

“He’s on a monthly rolling contract, so it gives him the opportunity if a Super League club comes in. Then he’s not tied to the club.

“It helps us as well because we get a quality player in for financially not as much as we would have to pay him anyway because of the terms of the contract.”

While his next destination has not officially been confirmed, the back is expected to join Salford Red Devils ahead of their clash with Leigh Leopards tonight (Friday, 22nd August).

The 26-year-old would bring some much-needed Super League experience to the Red Devils side, which has been rocked by 14 player exits this season. He has amassed 94 appearances in the top-flight across his stints with Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Hull FC since his debut in 2017, and he has also won a Grand Final with the Rhinos.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Wigan assistant sets out head coach ambitions after return to rugby league

👉 Daryl Powell addresses Salford cancellation as lack of ‘communication’ questioned

👉 Leigh Leopards coach shares concerning Joe Ofahengaue prognosis amid widescale injury update

👉 Leeds Rhinos sweat on key injury as Brad Arthur delivers strong verdict of Hull KR win

👉 Wakefield Trinity suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash as Tom Johnstone return hinted