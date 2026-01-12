“As always with unexpected news, every single person with a vested interest in Featherstone Rovers will have an opinion. In most cases it results in the beginning of a social media blame game.

“I urge everyone to refrain from such behaviour. People will have their own views on what has gone wrong and who is to blame. I have always believed the truth will come out in the end and feel no different in this scenario. Social media blame game does not help and can cause more problems than solutions.

“My immediate overriding emotion is one of sadness: for the players I coached last season, the staff I worked alongside and for the local community who I know live and breathe the club and provide support for the players on game days and nights.

“This will impact both the Featherstone community, local businesses and others who have lost financially the costs of Featherstone Rovers not starting a season for the first time since 1920.

“I think everyone connected with the club knows just how myself and my partner feel about our time at Featherstone. Whilst it was a turbulent season we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. Featherstone and its community are great people and so many touched our hearts and we have made many friends for life.

“I think most of rugby league will understand the quote “if you do what you have always done, you will get the same result”.

“Whilst the news of Featherstone Rovers demise and not competing in this forthcoming season is heartbreaking, on the other hand I believe it offers an opportunity for new investment with fresh ideas and offers opportunity for the club to be rebuilt on solid foundations.

“Maybe the announcement from last Friday could have happened previously. A new beginning which has genuine people within the organisation can and will help the re-birth of Featherstone Rovers.

“I have been guided throughout the last few horrendous months of uncertainty by my legal counsel Richard Cramer who has a wealth of experience working in rugby league since 1994.

“Both Richard and myself would be able to provide any assistance to a newly-formed Featherstone Rovers. We are happy to lend our support, advise or become part of any consortium which forms a solid re-birth of the club.

“Whilst everyone including myself has lots of unanswered questions, I’d rather focus on trying to find a solution. To that end I am still liaising with the RFL and to establish what it will take for a fresh bid to be submitted so that Featherstone Rovers can be reborn, play again and take its place in the RFL Championship competition. After all, rugby league is the greatest game of all.

“Once again my thoughts are with the players, staff, fellow coaches, community and the greater people of Featherstone Rovers. As a final thought I refuse to believe the death of the Featherstone Rovers. It will exist again notwithstanding last week’s decision.”