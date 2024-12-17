Former England international George Burgess lands new club for 2025

Former England international and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop forward George Burgess has landed himself a new club in Australia for the 2025 season, in the form of Noose Pirates.

Burgess initially retired from the professional game in 2022 after a hip injury, but came out of retirement to join Cairns Brothers in 2023, and later played for Sydney side South Eastern Seagulls in 2024.

George Burgess to play for Noose Pirates in 2025

The signing of Burgess is a very good move for the club, who play in a local competition on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, given his experience in both the NRL and Super League.

Burgess made his debut for NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2012, and went on to make 149 appearances for the club and helped win the historic 2014 Premiership title alongside brothers Sam, Tom and Luke. He left Souths in 2020 to join Wigan Warriors, but only made eight appearances in Cherry and White before returning down under with St George Illawarra Dragons.

The club have also confirmed Burgess will act as the coach for their U16 Boys side this year.

Commenting on joining the club, and his appointment as the coach of the U16s, Burgess said: “For me it’s very important to stay connected to the game that I have grown and evolved with as a person, it’s more than just a sport for me.

“To be given the opportunity to pass on my teachings to the next generation of footy players is something special, as a 15/16 year old young man I was definitely at a crossroads as to whether I was going to pursue rugby league as a career or not so to be able to work closely with the Pirates U16’s is great for me to be able to play a pivotal role in their young sporting careers and give them valuable lessons they can use in their lives on and off the field.”

“I look forward to getting involved in the Noosa community and Pirates rugby league club as a whole and helping wherever I can.”

Club President, Liam Anlezark, added: “We’re excited to have someone of George’s experience and calibre involved with the Pirates for Season 2025.”

“I’m sure Big George’s professionalism on the training paddock will be positive for the culture that Murph is driving in our senior playing group and George’s playing debut at Pirate Park will be a massive day for the club!”

“For someone that’s done so much in our great game, to be aligned with our vision and what we’re building as a club is pretty special”

Burgess also made his England debut in 2013, and won 15 Test caps in total.

