Former Castleford Tigers young gun part of Championship-League 1 player swap deal

Ex-Castleford Tigers youngster Lewis Peachey has re-joined League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes on loan for the remainder of the season from Championship side Sheffield Eagles, with Marcus Green heading the other way on the same terms.

Having made his Super League debut in April 2019 against Catalans Dragons, forward Peachey – now 24 – went on to amass 11 senior appearances for Castleford before departing the club permanently at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Peachey penned a three-year deal with Sheffield upon his exit from The Jungle, but has managed just 17 appearances in Eagles colours to date, scoring two tries.

He spent much of 2024 in the third tier with Midlands, and now returns there for what remains of the current campaign as a loanee having already amassed 19 appearances for the Hurricanes.

Having donned a shirt for York, Newcastle Thunder and Rochdale Hornets as well as the trio already mentioned in Castleford, Sheffield and Midlands, Peachey’s senior career appearance tally now sits at 82 with 12 tries scored.

The 24-year-old’s second Hurricanes debut is expected to come next weekend when Mark Dunning’s side – who are among the promotion contenders in League 1 this term – make the trip to Swinton Lions.

As he drops into League 1, fellow forward Green makes the step up to the second tier to link up with Sheffield.

The 22-year-old’s only previous Championship experience comes in the form of three appearances off the bench for Bradford Bulls back in 2022, but the youngster has 53 first-team appearances on his CV in total.

37 of those have come across his two stints in a Midlands shirt, though he has games for both Cornwall and Hunslet under his belt as well as four across all competitions for Bradford, including those three in the Championship three years ago.

Green’s Eagles debut is expected to come this weekend as Craig Lingard’s side – who are currently 11th on the ladder in the second tier – host London Broncos.

