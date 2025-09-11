Former Castleford Tigers youngster Aaron Willis has joined Swinton Lions from fellow League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Versatile forward Willis, now 21, spent time in the youth ranks of Widnes before linking up with Castleford as a teenager after the Vikings had closed their academy.

Having featured in a friendly against Featherstone Rovers earlier in the same year, his sole senior competitive appearance for the Tigers came in a Super League defeat to Salford Red Devils back in June 2023.

During his time at The Jungle, Willis spent time out on dual-registration with Midlands, and then linked up with the Hurricanes on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024 campaign.

And after two seasons donning their colours, having been named the Hurricanes‘ Young Player of the Year for 2025, he has now opted to move on to Swinton.

Former Castleford Tigers young gun among duo to join League 1 heavyweights ahead of 2026

The Lions, who finished third in League 1 this term, are in the midst of a big recruitment drive for 2026: with the vast majority of their squad from this year also retained.

As his arrival was confirmed, Willis said: “I’m really excited to be joining Swinton. It’s a great club with a proud history, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“After speaking with Paul (Wood, head coach) and discussing the direction of the club, it really excited me, and it was clear to me it’s something I want to be a part of.”

In addition to Willis, Swinton announced the signing of 22-year-old forward Ben Killan from Rochdale Hornets earlier this week.

Lions boss Wood added: “Aaron is a player we really pursued once we knew he was available from Midlands.

“He started out at Castleford before moving to the Hurricanes, and when I watched him play, he immediately stood out with his work ethic and his hard-running style.

“What impressed me most was his defence – not just the impact in contact, but also his desire to make those second efforts and win us yards defensively.

“Aaron gives us great versatility as he can play in the middle or in the back row, and I think he’ll be fantastic for driving our culture forward with his attitude and commitment.

“He’s a good person as well as a quality rugby player, which makes him an ideal fit for us. I’ve been impressed with his performances this year and in the video reviews I’ve studied, and I’m really excited to have him on board.

“I’m confident Aaron will make a big impact for Swinton in 2026.”

