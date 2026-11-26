Former Castleford Tigers starlet announces shock retirement at just 25
Former Castleford Tigers youngster Lewis Peachey has announced his surprise retirement from professional rugby league with immediate effect at the age of just 25.
Peachey was contracted for Sheffield Eagles for next season, and was set to be part of Ryan Sheridan’s squad going into the new Championship campaign.
But he has now called time on his career with immediate effect, with Sheffield saying the move is due to personal reasons.
Lewis Peachey announces shock retirement
The Eagles confirmed the decision on Thursday morning, saying: “Sheffield Eagles can today confirm that forward Lewis Peachey has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
“We respect his decision and wish him all the very best for the future.”
Lewis Peachey retires at just 25
Peachey came through the Castleford academy and made his Super League debut in 2019 against Catalans Dragons. He would go on to make 11 appearances in Super League for the Tigers in total, before leaving the club at the end of the 2021 season.
Peachey then had a short spell with Newcastle Thunder in 2022 before joining Sheffield at the start of the 2023 season. He spent time out on loan at Rochdale and Midlands Hurricanes but it was this year where he established himself as a firm regular.
Peachey would make 19 appearances for Sheffield in all competitions under Craig Lingard, establishing himself as a key part of their squad on a weekly basis.
But he has now called time on his career, and opted to finish as a professional heading into the 2027 campaign.