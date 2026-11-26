Former Castleford Tigers youngster Lewis Peachey has announced his surprise retirement from professional rugby league with immediate effect at the age of just 25.

Peachey was contracted for Sheffield Eagles for next season, and was set to be part of Ryan Sheridan’s squad going into the new Championship campaign.

But he has now called time on his career with immediate effect, with Sheffield saying the move is due to personal reasons.

Lewis Peachey announces shock retirement

The Eagles confirmed the decision on Thursday morning, saying: “Sheffield Eagles can today confirm that forward Lewis Peachey has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect due to personal reasons.