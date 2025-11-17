Former Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu has landed an NRL contract for 2027 – after agreeing to become one of the first official signings for Perth Bears.

Rimbu made the switch to Super League at the start of this year after the Tigers saw off competition from other English clubs to land the hooker.

He signed a two-year deal in West Yorkshire but left in the summer after making just ten appearances for Danny McGuire’s side, scoring one try.

He returned to his native Papua New Guinea and joined the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup for the remainder of the 2025 season – and was included in the Kumuls’ Prime Minsters’ XIII side that played the Australian equivalent in Port Moresby last month.

However, by then he had already agreed to move elsewhere for 2026 after signing a deal with the Brisbane Tigers – but it looks as though that stint will last just a solitary season.

That is because reports Down Under have revealed that Rimbu is heading for the newest NRL franchise when they come into the competition at the start of 2027.

Rimbu has reportedly agreed to a train and trial contract with the Bears ahead of their debut season but that is likely to become a full-time contract offer.

It is a major moment for the Bears, with Rimbu becoming one of the first official names to sign a deal with the club, who will be coached by rugby league icon Mal Meninga.

The 24-year-old’s signing will likely ensure that a huge number of Kumuls supporters become invested in the Bears as they get ready to become an NRL club for the first time.

