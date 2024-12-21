Former Castleford Tigers stalwart lands new Championship coaching role for 2025

Former Castleford Tigers stalwart Craig Huby has been appointed as Sheffield Eagles’ new assistant coach for 2025, linking up with Craig Lingard.

Huby made 340 appearances in a 17-year career which saw him represent both Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity as well as Castleford.

Scoring 52 career tries, a whopping 241 of the former prop’s 340 appearances at senior level came in a Tigers shirt, making his debut against Leeds Rhinos in June 2003 and eventually departing The Jungle at the end of the 2014 campaign.

A decade on, he now links up in the dugout with the man who took charge of Cas in Super League last season, being handed a role at Sheffield as Lingard’s number two.

Since hanging up his boots back in 2019, Pontefract-born Huby has occupied coaching roles alongside running his own meal prep business, supplying food to clients including football clubs in League Two.

His previous coaching positions have both been as an assistant, occupying that role at both Dewsbury Rams and Halifax Panthers.

Having helped Dewsbury to promotion from League 1 in 2023, he – along with head coach Liam Finn – made the move to Fax ahead of 2024.

The Panthers finished 9th in the Championship last term, and with Finn departing The Shay, so too did Huby, who will remain in the second tier with the Eagles.

Commenting on his new role via LinkedIn as he re-posted Sheffield‘s announcement of his arrival at the Olympic Legacy Park, the 38-year-old wrote: “Looking forward to the season ahead.

“(It’s) been a great couple of weeks in with the lads.”

