Former Castleford Tigers man Jacob Miller finds new club after 2024 release

Former Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Miller will ply his trade with Australian outfit Mullumbimby Giants in 2025.

Miller played for the local club during his childhood, and returns to his roots after stepping away from the professional game in 2024.

Jacob Miller returns to boyhood club after Super League departure

A post on the Giants Facebook page confirmed the news, reading: “We are delighted to share the exciting news with the Giants Fam. Guess who’s back?! We are thrilled to announce the signing of our esteemed junior, Jacob Miller.”

“With an impressive 290 games of NRL and Super League experience, this marks our most significant signing to date. We are ecstatic to welcome back one of our own juniors to play country footy.”

“This signing is a much-needed boost, following several challenging years,” it continued. “Cody is ecstatic, and Chris Anderson and Scoot share the same sentiment. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Jacob for this opportunity and warmly welcome his family back to the Northern Rivers. He is indeed back!

“Who can recall his premiership win with the Giants U18’s in 2007? Round 1 kicks off away in Tweed, followed by our highly anticipated home opener in Round 2, where Jacob makes his thrilling return to Mullum turf- gather your family and be a part of it!”

Miller’s professional career began with the Wests Tigers in 2011 and made nine appearances for the club in the NRL before heading to the UK with Hull FC. After 24 appearances for the Airlie Birds, Miller joined Wakefield Trinity, where he quickly became a firm fan favourite with 199 appearances in all competitions. In 2023, eight years after joining the Trin, Miller headed across to bitter local rivals Castleford Tigers, where he made 52 appearances.

He was later released by the Fords at the end of the 2024 season, after two years with the club.

