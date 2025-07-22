Former Castleford Tigers forward seals Championship deal following horror injury nightmare

Former Castleford Tigers man Luis Johnson has put an end to his injury nightmare, linking up with Championship outfit Doncaster following 11 months out of action.

Back-rower Johnson’s most recent appearance at senior level came in a Castleford shirt last August, featuring off the bench at The Jungle in a Super League clash with former club Warrington Wolves.

Not long after, in a reserves game against the Wire, he suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, and with his Tigers contract expiring at the end of the 2024 campaign, he found himself sidelined while without a club.

It has taken close to 12 months for the 26-year-old to get himself back fit, but he has now been handed an opportunity to get back into the game by Doncaster.

Johnson, who is also able to slot into the centres as well as the front-row and loose if required, played 13 games for Cas in total and scored one try.

Having donned a shirt for Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings, Hull KR, Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers as well as the Tigers and Warrington, he now has 69 senior appearances on his CV along with three tries.

As Doncaster announced his arrival, he said: “I’ve been keeping up with my rehabilitation with Castleford since I left last year, but I’m looking to start playing soon, and Doncaster is the perfect fit for me, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s been very welcoming. I spoke to the coach, and he’s on board with what I want to do, and I’m on board with what he wants to do as well.

“Hopefully I can get a few games and experience what it’s like to be here. I’m just really keen to play with the boys because it’s been a year, so I’m just very keen.

“The stadium is really impressive, and hopefully there’s a good atmosphere in there once I get the chance to actually play.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting out there.”

The Leeds-born ace links up with Richard Horne’s Dons – who sit eighth on the Championship ladder – ahead of Sunday’s home game against Batley Bulldogs.

