Former Castleford Tigers forward lands shock PNG Chiefs transfer

Former Castleford Tigers forward Nixon Putt has become the latest Papua New Guinea international to agree a contract with the PNG Chiefs for the 2028 season.

The Chiefs have made no secret of their desire to have a strong Papua New Guinean contingent in their inaugural squad when they enter the NRL in 2028.

They have already agreed developmental deals for the likes of London Broncos trio Fin Glare, Gairo Voro and Morea Morea – and have now added another in Putt.

Nixon Putt signs PNG Chiefs deal

Putt made seven appearances for Castleford in the 2024 season, as well as stints in the Championship with Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs.

He then returned to Australia to play in the Queensland Cup with the Central Coast Mariners but will now play in that competition for the PNG Hunters in 2027.

Putt will then make the switch full-time to the Chiefs and be part of their squad, and be eligible for selection in the NRL alongside their other developmental players.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring Nixon into our football program, and we believe his experience and talent will be of great benefit for the team,” PNG Chiefs General Manager Michael Chammas said.

“Nixon can help become a leader for the next generation of Papua New Guinean rugby players and we’re looking forward to seeing him return home – first with the PNG Hunters in 2027 and then with the PNG Chiefs in 2028.”

“Nixon has shown that he is capable of performing at the highest level and I’m looking forward to working with him in 2028,” PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters added.

PNG Chiefs squad comes together

Putt is the latest addition for a squad which is rapidly taking shape for the 2028 season.

They have made big additions in the shape of Jarome Luai and England international Matty Lees, with Zac Laybutt the latest to agree a deal with the Chiefs too.

But they are also putting an increased focus on ensuring there are plenty of Kumuls in the group too in order to provide pathways for young players to be inspired by.