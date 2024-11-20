Former Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem has been pictured in pre-season training with NRL club North Queensland Cowboys following his departure from Super League.

The Lebanon international arrived at Castleford on a two-year deal ahead of last season: but departed the Mend-A-Hose Jungle a year early so he could return home to Australia after suffering from homesickness.

El-Zakhem impressed during his time with the Tigers though as he made 26 appearances for Craig Lingard’s side in all competitions: and he quickly became a fans’ favourite on the terraces at Wheldon Road due to his tremendous work ethic.

The 26-year-old back-rower returned to Australia following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League season: and has recently been pictured in pre-season training with NRL club North Queensland Cowboys.

The pictures of El-Zakhem appeared on the Cowboys’ official club website – which can be viewed HERE – and via The League Scene on X.

SPOTTED: Former Parramatta forward Elie El-Zakhem has joined the Cowboys for pre-season training. The Lebanese international has returned to Australia after feeling homesick in England.

It’s unclear at the time of publication about what deal El-Zakhem is on currently – with the Cowboys yet to make an official announcement on him.

There are a couple of deals in which El-Zakhem may be on. He could be involved in their top 30 squad but it’s probably more likely that he will be on a train and trial contract, or as part of the club’s development list.

El-Zakhem was born and raised in Sydney, enjoying stints with the reserve grade sides of the Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters before making the move to Castleford ahead of last year.

He has yet to make his NRL debut, but it seems it’s something he will be striving for in the coming years: and it could be with the Cowboys after training with Todd Payten’s side.

El-Zakhem has won six caps on the international stage, representing his Lebanese heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

