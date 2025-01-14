Former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR star released by Championship club ahead of 2025 campaign

Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the release of ex-Super League and NRL back Greg Eden ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Eden, who turned 34 in November, joined Fev midway through 2024 from fellow second tier side Halifax Panthers.

He had only linked up with the Panthers at the start of 2024, and scored five tries in nine appearances across all competitions before going on to play 15 games for Rovers.

With over 200 career appearances to his name, the one-time England Knights international has donned a shirt for eight different sides at club level – including Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos over in the NRL.

Born in Castleford, the Tigers are the only club that Eden has amassed over a century of games for – donning their shirt 122 times in total across two stints and grabbing 112 tries.

105 of those tries came in Super League, making him Cas’ second-highest Super League try-scorer of all-time, behind only Michael Shenton.

Championship heavyweights Fev announced his departure from the club via social media on Tuesday morning ahead of their pre-season friendly against League 1 new boys Goole Vikings.

Their post on X, @FevRoversRLFC, wrote: “🤝 The club can confirm that Greg Eden has agreed to be released from his contract.

“The club would like to wish Greg and his family well for the future and thank him for his time at the club.”

