Former Castleford Tigers stalwart Jy Hitchcox has formally brought the curtain down on his rugby league career at the age of 37.

Hitchcox retired as a professional several years ago, after the end of his time in England with Leigh Centurions in 2022. He returned to his native Australia and continued playing in the lower grades.

Back home, he won back-to-back titles with the Wests Devils in the Harrigan Cup competition, which is part of the Illawarra Rugby League.

But injury has now ended Hitchcox’s rugby league career full stop, with the former Super League star taking to Instagram to confirm the news.

Hitchcox confirms retirement

Speaking on Instagram, Hitchcox wrote: “Two dislocated ribs draws the curtains on retirement and 20 years of senior footy, it’s been a blast. Here’s some of the good times”.

Hitchcox first arrived in England all the way back in 2015, after initially joining Featherstone Rovers after beginning his career with Wests Tigers.

Featherstone would be the first of six clubs in the northern hemisphere that the Australian would sign for on a permanent basis. He was arguably best known for his three seasons with Castleford Tigers, with Hitchcox part of the squad that would go on to finish top of Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

He would also go on to play in that year’s Super League Grand Final, with Castleford losing out to Leeds Rhinos and missing out on the chance to be crowned champions of England for the first time.

Hitchcox left at the end of 2018 to join Bradford Bulls, having initially had a spell on loan at Odsal Stadium. Two seasons at Toulouse Olympique followed, with Hitchox again part of a successful group, as Sylvain Houles’ side won the Championship Grand Final with victory over Featherstone Rovers.

He returned to England in 2022 and remained in the Championship, being a part of the all-conquering Leigh side that swept the second tier aside, winning both the Championship title and the 1895 Cup.

But at the end of that year – which he spent part of on loan at Rochdale – Hitchcox confirmed he would be retiring as a professional and heading back Down Under.

He has spent the last few years playing in the lower grades, but has now decided his career in rugby league is over altogether.