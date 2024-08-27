Former Bradford Bulls winger David Foggin-Johnston has been given a two-year suspension by UK Anti-Doping after testing positive for the presence and use of cocaine.

The winger left Bradford at the end of last season to join Keighley Cougars, but has now been suspended by UKAD until 10 October 2025 after a positive test following a fixture last August.

Foggin-Johnston’s test returned a positive result for cocaine, which is prohibited in-competition by UKAD – and provisionally suspended the player with immediate effect.

In response, Foggin-Johnston admitted an Anti-Doping Rule Violation but stressed that his usage of cocaine took place out of competition. However, he was charged with the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance and UKAD determined that Foggin-Johnston’s use of cocaine occurred in-competition.

A tribunal last month determined that was still the case, but they were satisfied that the usage was recreational and not related to sports performance in any fashion. Foggin-Johnston was therefore handed a two-year ban from all sport.

It was deemed by UKAD that his ban commenced on 11 October last year, the date on which his provisional suspension started. That means he will be eligible to return to rugby league on 10 October 2025.

The 28-year-old spent five seasons with Bradford between 2019 and 2023 before switching to Keighley Cougars at the end of last season. However, his provisional suspension from last October meant he ultimately never featured in a game for the League 1 club.

Foggin-Johnston has also represented Doncaster and York Knights during his career.

