In a shock blow to the Raiders, Jamal Fogarty has confirmed he will be leaving Canberra at the end of the 2025 season to sign a three-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The move comes as the Sea Eagles scrambled to fill a void left by the departing Manly and Queensland legend Daly Cherry-Evans, with Fogarty stepping in to take over the crucial halfback role in 2026.

After a bumper start to season 2025 and three seasons in the nation’s capital, Jamal Fogarty has informed the Raiders of his decision on Tuesday.

The halfback, who joined the club in 2022, will make the switch to the northern beaches, where he has agreed to a contract worth approximately $2 million over three years with Manly.

Raiders chief executive officer Don Furner confirmed Fogarty’s departure on Tuesday, saying, “We wish Jamal all the best” in his future endeavours.

While Canberra did try to retain Fogarty, offering a two-year extension valued at around $1.3 million, it was the Sea Eagles’ offer of a third season that would see the 31-year-old playmaker make the move to finish up his career by the ocean.

The Raiders will miss Fogarty’s leadership and control in the halves but are confident in their ability to move forward with 20-year-old Ethan Sanders, who has showed a lot of character in the early rounds.

The Raiders are also believed to be exploring other potential signings, including Canterbury’s Toby Sexton and the Roosters’ Sandon Smith (who may leave the Eastern Suburbs to make away for Cherry-Evans), to add depth to their halves for the future.

Tides are changing at Manly

Fogarty’s move to Manly signals the changing tide at the Sea Eagles.

With the 36-year-old Cherry-Evans set to depart at the end of the season, Manly’s administration decided to make a play for an experienced halfback to fill the half role.

Despite his age, Cherry-Evans has continued to show up for the Sea Eagles and is almost guaranteed his spot as the leader of Queensland State of Origin team coming into the 2025 series.

The club’s decision to target Fogarty highlights the club’s confidence in his ability to lead, not just in the short term, but also to mentor the younger playmakers waiting in the wings.

The young but promising halves Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large are deemed as not quite ripe enough to lead the ship at Manly yet.

However, the addition of Fogarty’s experience will be invaluable in ensuring the Sea Eagles remain competitive, while Fogarty’s leadership abilities can build confidence in the young duo.

His calm and composed style of play is the perfect fit to replace Cherry-Evans and maintain stability around the park.

‘Canberra’s glue’

The move has raised eyebrows, with NRL great Paul Gallen expressing surprise that the Raiders would let go of a player he considers crucial to their premiership hopes.

“I’d be shocked if Canberra let him go,” Gallen said on Channel Nine’s Today Show, adding that Fogarty is “the glue that sticks that backline together.”

He went on to praise Canberra’s squad, likening it to the Sharks’ 2016 premiership-winning team, with a hard-nosed forward pack and exciting outside backs.

“Fogarty controls them really well,” Gallen said, reinforcing how important the playmaker is the set-up and recent success at Canberra.