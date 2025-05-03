St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has opened up about his decision to drop halfback Lachie Ilias, stressing that the move isn’t permanent and the young playmaker will have his chance to return to first grade.

Speaking to Code Sports, Flanagan addressed Ilias’ demotion following a disappointing Anzac Day loss to the Sydney Roosters, a match he described as on the teams poorest performances of 2025.

However, he made it clear that Ilias wasn’t being made a scapegoat.

“It’s a tough one,” Flanagan said. “It’s one you don’t want to have to make, telling players they aren’t in the first grade team.”

The coach believes Ilias is still a top-tier halfback but is lacking on confidence after a disrupted preseason due to injury.

“I just thought Lachie was down in a bit of confidence.”

“He is a first-grade halfback. He needs to go find some form and confidence. He has had a lot of time out,” Flanagan said.

“He didn’t have a great pre-season because he was still recovering. He’ll be back.”

While Flanagan admitted others were also underwhelming in the loss to the Roosters, Ilias was the one to make way.

“He was one of many that didn’t turn up. There could’ve been a lot of others.”

“I felt we needed a change. We’ve gone that way. Whether it’s the right way or wrong way, we’ll find out.”

Ilias will instead line up in the NSW Cup on Sunday against Western Suburbs at Lidcombe Oval, where Flanagan hopes he can work on his game and rebuild his confidence.

“He is trying hard,” Flanagan said. “His kicking has been good. He has a really good attitude. No one wants to get dropped. We’ll see him again.”

Replacing Ilias and getting his shot in the top-flight is 19-year-old Lyhkan King-Togia.

The teenager recently re-signed with the Dragons on a two-year deal and will look to make the most of the opportunity at Magic Round in Brisbane.

“Lyhkan has been playing really well for five or six weeks,” Flanagan said. “He deserves his shot. He doesn’t get overexcited or show frustration. He will handle it really well.”

Kyle Flanagan is expected to step up in a more structured role. “Kyle always has responsibility,” Shane said. “He will do his job. His role will change a little bit.”

The Dragons coach has denied through the week that he is showing any form of favouritism to his son Kyle who has paired with Ilias in the halves.

Reflecting on the season so far, Flanagan said, “We’ve been in the fight every game – that’s what you ask of your footy team… We have to go [to Brisbane] and prove that it’s something of the past and not the future.”