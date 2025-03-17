Five Super League players charged including Leeds star as major Jordan Rapana call made

Five Super League players and one from the Championship have been charged with incidents following the last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup.

The eight quarter-finalists on the road to Wembley have been determined, as have the major disciplinary flashpoints from those games.

The headline is arguably Hull star Jordan Rapana, who has been given a three-point penalty after a late hit on Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran during their win at the Brick Community Stadium.

That takes Rapana’s 12-month total to 4.5 points, and moves him to the brink of a suspension. Rapana has also been fined for the incident in question.

Wigan forward Kaide Ellis has also been charged following that game, with Ellis given a Grade A charge and a one-point penalty.

The remaining charges this week were all also one-point offences. Leeds forward Keenan Palasia was charged with late contact on a passer during their defeat to St Helens, while Widnes forward Nick Gregson was given the same charge and punishment.

The two other charges arose from Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield and Wakefield. Giants star Taane Milne was given a one-point penalty, as was Wakefield youngster Jack Croft.

This week’s charges in full:

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC): Grade B Late contact on passer – 3 points and fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors): Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 point

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos): Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 point

Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings): Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 point

Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity): Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 point

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants): Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 point

