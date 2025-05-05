Five Super League players have been charged with offences from the Match Review Panel: but Hull FC prop Liam Knight is not one of them.

Knight was sent off during Hull’s Magic Weekend defeat to Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon for a dangerous tackle on Giants back Sam Hewitt.

The Australian was shown a straight red card seconds after Sam Eseh was sent to the sin-bin – leading to fears he would receive a hefty disciplinary charge.

However, the Match Review Panel have decided he will face no further action for his tackle.

The notes of that incident say: “Player comes in a reckless manner however contact is mainly all on the body and contact with the head is secondary and minimal. Player comes in front and arm is loose ready to wrap but impact of contact takes opponent away.”

Knight’s Hull team-mate Eseh has been charged, though. He was hit with Grade C Head Contact for a tackle on Matty English in the closing seconds of the first half.

Huddersfield prop Tom Burgess was hit with a Grade B Late Contact charge, earning him three points on his disciplinary record.

Wakefield’s Isaiah Vagana was charged with Grade B Head Contact, and given three penalty points – taking his total to 4.5 for the last 12 months.

Giants pair Matty English and Sam Hewitt were also both charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact and given three penalty points.

No players were suspended – with none reaching the threshold of six points. They were all fined.

But it is the absence of Knight from the disciplinary sheet that will cause the biggest uproar and debate without question.

