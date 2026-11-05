Five possible opponents for an England mid-season Test in 2027

England’s rugby league side are in desperate need of competition mid-season: that much is obvious after a disappointing Rugby League World Cup campaign.

The difficulty is that the majority of the opponents that would provide a stern test and a real eye-opener are all sat on the other side of the world.

But that doesn’t mean they would have to completely go without meaningful competition mid-year – if the space in the calendar was created, that is.

Who could they play? Here’s some options..

Exiles

The Exiles, the Combined Nations All Stars. Call it whatever you like – it’s a decent enough idea that has provided England with a stern test in recent years.

It’s the obvious starter for ten – but there might actually be better options..

Celtic Nations

It’s not really been done before – but could a group of Super League players that can represent Ireland, Scotland and Wales unite to give England a real mid-season test?

There are plenty of good players who qualify, and Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley has already admitted he wants to play more international rugby. Imagine a Celtic side who could join forces with the likes of Sam Luckley, Liam Byrne, Walmsley, James McDonnell.. it would be a great watch!

France

We’ve done it plenty of times before – and if we stick with it, and the NRL invest over there, then France could become a very useful opponent for English rugby league.

Given the geographical proximity it’s actually easy for England to do this one on the road and have an annual match in France that can activate the French public, too.

Papua New Guinea

The head coach is based in England. Lots of their talent is here too. With the addition of a few players from the PNG Hunters setup, there would be a very capable and competent Papua New Guinea side that could play a mid-season game on these shores.

Liam Horne, Edwin Ipape, Rob Mathias, Gairo Voro, Epel Kapinias, Fin Glare, Alex Max, Morea Morea and Nene Macdonald all played in England this year. Lachlan Lam was only not there due to injury as well: that’s the crux of a very good Kumuls side.

If the Hunters were able to release some players, and there were some fringe talent in the NRL also drafted in for a brief trip.. that would represent a mighty fine option for England to have. In fact, it’s probably the best.

The Roses Match

Look, it is by some distance the best option and it remains one of rugby league’s great mysteries how the English game can watch State of Origin every single year and not even try to do it on this side of the world.

Yes, it’s not necessarily an England game. But it’s actually probably the best way to get meaningful opposition and high-quality rugby league for our players, who are 12,000 miles away from the rest of the world’s best. The standout 30-35 players in England representing Yorkshire or Lancashire – we can find ways for London and Cumbrian-born players to be involved too – and going at it.

Market it right, it’s going to be a success: in time. If we stick with it. But right now, it’s clearly the best option.