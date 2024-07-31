The 2030 men’s Rugby League World Cup is set to be held in potentially one of the most intriguing nations in the tournament’s history – with a shortlist of five in the running to be awarded the event including two African nations.

Only New Zealand have been an outright host of a Rugby League World Cup before in the five nations left in the running. Papua New Guinea will host games in the 2026 event but they have put forward a bid to be outright hosts in their own right four years after that.

However, beyond those two nations, there are three incredibly fascinating picks.

One of those is the United States of America, which infamously was awarded the tournament for 2025 before the International Rugby League withdrew bidding rights from the nation in 2019 amidst huge financial problems.

However, the USA have now been shortlisted for a bid to host another event in 2030 and with the game potentially having grown hugely Stateside by then given the NRL’s link with Las Vegas, they hope to get the nod.

“One of our primary strategic objectives is to enhance the visibility and awareness of Rugby League throughout the United States,” noted USARL chair Matt Goschnick.

“Bidding for and hosting major sporting events are pivotal as they not only spark interest but also attract critical investment and new partners to the game, all which are needed for sustainable growth.”

But there are two African countries bidding to take the World Cup to the continent for the first time in the tournament’s history.

One of those is Kenya – who believe they can provide the backdrop for a game-changing event for rugby league in Africa.

“At times we have to believe in the dream even when others find it a gargantuan task. Kenya 2030 would change the perception of the world about rugby league,” noted Henry Sisye, chair of Kenya Rugby League’s bid committee. “We believe that we can deliver on such a promise.”

South Africa have bid for a World Cup in 2017 but missed out – however, they are back in the running for 2030 as they too look to develop the sport in Africa.

“We boast a rich history of staging extraordinary international events, and our aim is to add the prestigious IRL Men’s World Cup to that illustrious list,” Dr Frans Erasmus, president of South Africa RL, said.

“Rugby League, often referred to here as a sleeping giant, is poised for a transformative moment, with our bid not only capitalising on the growth of the sport in South Africa but also across the continent.

“With the unwavering support of our passionate fans, our world-class facilities and the backing of our dedicated stakeholders, we are confident that South Africa will deliver a truly exceptional IRL World Cup experience, setting a new standard for excellence.”

The bids will be assessed in February next year before there is a joint announcement for the hosts of all three tournaments – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – for the next World Cups in 2030, 2028 and 2029 respectively.

