First hints dropped on Australia team for Ashes opener with shock selections teased

Australia head coach Kevin Walters is set to name a number of debutants in his 17-man squad for the first Ashes Test this weekend, according to reports down under.

This will come as no surprise, given that there are seven debutants within Walters’ initial 24-man touring party for the three-Test series; however, this is a clear sign that he is rewarding form from the past season in his selection.

Kangaroos to name multiple debutants for Wembley Test

According to Code Sports, recent Clive Churchill medalist Reece Walsh is set to earn his maiden Test cap at full-back, with fellow Brisbane Broncos star Gehamat Shibasaki primed to start in the centres. Former Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase is also set to make his international debut in the 13-man game on the wing.

The inclusion of Shibasaki is yet another reminder of his stellar rise since making the move to the Broncos at the start of the season, a journey he himself struggled to predict.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy season,” Shibasaki told Code Sports.

“If you told me last year I was going to the Grand Final this season, let alone making the Australian side, I would have laughed.

“I’m not young anymore, so it was all-or-nothing. If it didn’t happen this year, there was nothing else after that. I wanted another crack but knew I had to go all the way and it worked.”

Elsewhere, Josh Addo-Carr is set to make his return to the Test arena on the wing, with Kotoni Staggs expected to wear the number three. Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary are set to be named in the halves, beating out Tom Dearden and Mitch Moses in the process.

Tino Fa’asumaleaui is also set to mark his return to the Kangaroos for the first time since 2023, joining Harry Grant and Pat Carrigan in the front-row. Hudson Young and Angus Crichton are set to start in the back-row, with Isaah Yeo captaining the side from loose forward.

The aforementioned Dearden will feature in the 17, joining Keaon Koloamatangi, Lindsay Collins and Reuben Cotter on the bench.

Rumoured Kangaroos 17 in full

1 Reece Walsh

2 Josh Addo-Carr

3 Kotoni Staggs

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Mark Nawaqanitawase

6 Cameron Munster

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

9 Harry Grant

10 Patrick Carrigan

11 Hudson Young

12 Angus Crichton

13 Isaah Yeo

Interchanges

14 Tom Dearden

15 Keaon Koloamatangi

16 Lindsay Collins

17 Reuben Cotter

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wembley Ashes Test passes huge attendance milestone as ticket sales continue to rise

👉🏻 St Helens and Wigan youngsters get shock role in England’s Ashes preparations

👉🏻 Former Super League and NRL duo urge England to ‘rattle’ Australia in Ashes opener

👉🏻 Former Super League coach predicts Ashes whitewash as ’emotional’ England’s chances outlined