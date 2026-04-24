Richie Myler has laid down the gauntlet for Hull FC’s current squad to prove they should be on the club’s journey under Steve McNamara as the club’s planning for 2027 gets ready to pick up pace.

Unlike recent years, the Black and Whites do not have a high number of players off-contract this year, leaving McNamara with little room to manoeuvre when it comes to recruitment heading into his first season in charge.

Myler did not rule out the possibility of moving on players who are under contract to provide McNamara with an opportunity to stamp his identity on the squad, but the club’s CEO insists that decision will ultimately fall on the players and their performances for the remainder of the season.

“I think the next period of time dictates how quickly that changes,” Myler said. “Ultimately, those lads that are wearing the shirt have the first go at it. They are the ones that are in the prime position to put their best foot forward.

“For me, you’re right, there are a lot of people under contract, there’s not a great deal of scope to move around, but I don’t think we’re too far off. And that’s ultimately frustrating for some people, because I don’t actually believe we’re that far off, because we’re heavily invested. We spent over nearly half a million pounds of extra money on our team this season.

“So we’ve invested heavily in that squad, and lots of those players, yes we’ve had injuries, like I said, but everyone’s had injuries, and hopefully those injuries can come back and be a good addition to us.

“But for me, it doesn’t need a wholesome change, it just needs to make sure our process is right, make sure our standards are right, and make sure that we keep trying to progress the club forward, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

It has already been confirmed that Jed Cartwright will leave the club at the end of the season, but Myler insists no further decisions have been made on those in the final months of their contract. Yusuf Aydin, Brad Fash and Ligi Sao are among the players in that category.

“There’s no other decision being made on anybody else. Jed, Andrew had a conversation with John, I think it was at the Wakefield game, where we said this is the situation, because we’d spoken to him before the season about he had to play a certain amount of games.

“Jed’s a great player, it’s just unfortunate he’s not been able to get on the field enough for us. We felt he had to play at least 75% of the games, and clearly, he’s not been able to do that. We had an option to change that, but we respected that John didn’t want to change, and he wanted to give him the chance to get back on the field, so we respected that.

“He’s very much part of the squad, and we want him to be back on the field and add to us in a positive way.”