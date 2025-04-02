AMT Headingley looks likely to sell out for this year’s Ashes within days of going on sale: with only around 1,000 tickets left for the third Test.

Three stands have completely sold out already within hours of going on sale – the South Stand, the North Stand and the East Stand.

That leaves just the uncovered Western Terrace still available to purchase – with Leeds Rhinos confirming on Wednesday evening that just 1,500 tickets are left.

They do not go on general sale until April 14 – with tickets currently only available to purchase for those who have pre-registered.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “These are unprecedented and exciting figures for Rugby League – easily the most tickets that have been sold for any series in a single day.

“It confirms the huge demand to see Shaun Wane’s England team taking on Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos this autumn, in the first Ashes series since 2003.

“We believe our choice of venues has captured the imagination of Rugby League and sports fans in all parts of the country, and even overseas.

“We have set ambitious goals to ensure the series is played in front of the audiences it deserves – and we are already well on course to meet those goals.”

Tickets for Everton are well on track to sell out too, with 50,000 people signing up to pre-register and buy tickets. Each of those 50,000 can buy 14 tickets at any one time.

And it appears that the series has captivated the imagination of the nation, underlining the need for international rugby league of the highest level.

