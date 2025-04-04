The first of this year’s Ashes Test matches has sold out barely 48 hours after tickets went on sale.

AMT Headingley will host the third and final game of this year’s series – and with extraordinary numbers of people signing up to the pre-sale window, expectation was high that Leeds tickets would go incredibly quickly.

But the demand has surpassed that expectation by some distance – with organisers confirming on Friday afternoon that the Test in West Yorkshire is a full house already.

Tickets do not even go on general sale until later this month, but with 50,000 people signing up in the pre-sale window for an advance link, the game is completely sold out, with almost 20,000 tickets sold for AMT Headingley.

❌ SOLD OUT ❌ 🙌 The @ABKBeer Rugby League Ashes will culminate in front of a full house at AMT Headingley Stadium on November 8! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL pic.twitter.com/4WYAasrByF — England Rugby League (@England_RL) April 4, 2025

Attention now turns to the other two Tests. Organisers were confident Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will also be a sell-out: and those hopes look set to be have been well-placed.

Love Rugby League has been told that ticket sales for Everton are also moving incredibly quickly, with many areas already sold out. The second Test may also be completely full before general sale begins on April 14.

That would leave those who didn’t register for an advance link with just Wembley as their only option to get tickets, driving people to the opening match of the series in the capital.

The goal internally has been to beat the 65,000 figure that attended the double-header of the 2013 World Cup semi-finals. That looks set to be the case, with huge numbers already snapping up tickets.

