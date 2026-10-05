New Warrington Wolves recruit Mitchell Prest has been named in Fiji’s 23-man squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup alongside three other Super League stars: but Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo is not one of those.

After three consecutive semi-final berths, the Bati were knocked out at the quarter-final stage last time around in the delayed 2021 edition of the World Cup.

As they look for another positive campaign having re-appointed head coach Mick Potter for a second stint at the helm, they will be without Leeds star Sivo for this autumn’s tournament – which takes place between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The winger ended as the top try-scorer in Super League in 2026, but suffered an arm injury which hampered him at the back end of the year and then missed the Rhinos’ semi-final defeat to Warrington through a shoulder issue suffered in training.

It’s unconfirmed yet whether Sivo’s absence from the Fiji squad is injury-related.

New Warrington recruit among 4 Super League stars in Fiji squad for 2026 World Cup

Wire’s new signing Prest – who has inked a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium from 2027 – has enjoyed a stellar year in the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters.

His performances earned him the Q Cup ‘Prop of the Year’ award, and he has now been rewarded with a Fiji call-up: eligible to represent the Bati via his heritage.

Elsewhere, head coach Potter has also called up three other Super League men in the shape of Castleford’s Semi Valemei, Bradford’s Waqa Blake and Huddersfield’s Taane Milne.

That trio boast 33 caps for the Bati between them, with Milne responsible for 17 of those alone.

Valemei and Milne have both featured in a World Cup prior, but Blake will aim to make his World Cup bow this time around.

Fiji are based in Pool A, with their group stage fixtures coming against the Cook Islands in Newcastle (October 18), Australia in Brisbane (October 25) and New Zealand on the Gold Coast (October 31).

They need to finish in the top two to progress into the semi-finals.

Fiji’s 23-man squad for 2026 Rugby League World Cup: Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers), Semi Valemei (Castleford Tigers), Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls), Solomone Saukuru (Wests Tigers), Ronald Philitoga (North Queensland Cowboys), Kurt Donoghoe (Dolphins), Brandon Wakeham (Manly Sea Eagles), Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Mitchell Prest (Mackay Cutters), Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants), Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eeels), Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles), Josese Lanyon (Wests Tigers), Jordan Miller (Parramatta Eels), Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles), Jordan Leiu (Norths Devils), Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Joseph Litidamu (Melbourne Storm), Jimmy Ngutlik (Mackay Cutters), Elijah Keung (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Emosi Ravosai (New Zealand Warriors), Apenisa Driti (Northern Pride)