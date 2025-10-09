Huddersfield Giants star Taane Milne has been included in Fiji’s 20-man squad for this autumn’s Pacific Championships, but Bradford Bulls ace Waqa Blake has been axed.

At the back end of last week, Fiji head coach Wise Kativerata named a provisional extended 25-man squad for the tournament, which will see his side compete in the Pacific Bowl.

Having finished second in a group containing the same three nations last year, the Bati will aim to go one better in 2025.

As they do, Kativerata has now locked in a final 20-man squad which he will put his trust in, and while Milne is part of it, Blake is not.

Lautoka-born outside-back Blake is one of eight men that have cut from the initial extended squad, with three new faces added into the mix by boss Kativerata to form his final 20.

Super League star makes cut for Fiji squad as Championship ace axed

Alongside Blake, Sydney Roosters superstar Mark Nawaqanitawase drops out as he will instead don a shirt for the Kangaroos this autumn in their three-Test Ashes Series against England.

Wests Tigers trio Sione Fainu, Samuela Fainu and Josese Lanyon also all miss out having been named in the initial 25 alongside Newtown Jets pair Jordin Leiu and Meli Nasau.

Joseph Litidamu, whose club rugby comes Down Under for Clydesdales, rounds off the list of those dropping out of the Bati’s squad.

Those exits took the squad count down to 17, with the three vacant spots filled by Peni Tagituimua, Ronald Philitoga and Michael Jennings respectively.

St Helens target Tui Kamikamica has taken over the captaincy ahead of this year’s international campaign, and remains on the open market at club level having reached the end of his deal with beaten NRL Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm.

Fiji begin their campaign with a clash against the Cook Islands on October 18, and then take on Papua New Guinea on November 1. In-between, PNG and the Kuki’s square off on October 25.

With all of those group games taking place in Port Moresby, the team who top the group once those three games have been played out will take the title.

Fiji’s 20-man squad for 2025 Pacific Championships

Tui Kamikamica

Ben Nakubuwai

Michael Waqa

Caleb Navale

Kylan Mafoa

Kitione Kautoga

Taane Milne

Keresi Maya

Kurt Donoghoe

Brandon Wakeham

Terrell Kalo Kalo

Peni Tagituimua

Sunia Turuva

Solomone Saukuru

Semi Valemei

Jethro Rinakama

Akuila Qoro

Ronald Philitoga

Jahream Bula

Michael Jennings