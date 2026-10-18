Bradford Bulls star Waqa Blake and departing Huddersfield Giants ace Taane Milne were both on the scoresheet as Fiji began their 2026 Rugby League World Cup campaign by sweeping aside the Cook Islands, winning 40-12.

Having made it into the quarter-finals of the delayed 2021 edition only to see their tournament ended by New Zealand, Fiji returned to the World Cup stage and made a flying start – 28-0 to the good at the end of a rampant first half.

With Castleford Tigers man Semi Valemei and new Warrington Wolves recruit Mitchell Prest also in their ranks, Mick Potter’s side took their foot off the gas in the second half with the job already long done.

That allowed the Cook Islands, who have failed to make it out of the groups in each of their three attempts at a World Cup to date, to post some points.

The Kuki’s had Toulouse Olympique duo Paul Ulberg and Reuben Rennie in their 13 alongside Bradford’s Esan Marsters and new Wakefield recruit Mason Teague.

Super League stars inspire big Fiji win over Cook Islands: but acid tests to come

After breezing through an opening clash which was refereed by Englishman Chris Kendall, Fiji now sit top of Group A, knowing they would need to finish inside the top two to progress into the semi-finals.

To do so, they would need to cause an upset – with acid tests to come for the Bati over the next couple of weeks as they face Australia in Brisbane and then New Zealand on the Gold Coast.

Fiji have faced – and been beaten by – reigning champions Australia in each of their previous six World Cup campaigns, losing 42-8 in the group stage last time out in 2022.

New Zealand though only edged the pair’s quarter-final showdown four years ago by six points, emerging as 24-18 victors from a humdinger of a clash in Hull.

And back in 2017, the Bati famously beat the Kiwis 4-2 in an unforgettable quarter-final tie during the last World Cup which took place Down Under.

Head coach Potter – who was re-appointed earlier this year – was the mastermind behind that success, and will hope to spring a shock on the world of international rugby league oncemore this autumn.