Five Super League stars have been named in Fiji’s extended 40-man squad ahead of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, including Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo.

All five of the Super League players named in the Bati’s extended squad for this autumn’s showpiece tournament are backs.

Rhinos winger Sivo is included on the back of a terrific first year playing in their colours.

Having arrived ahead of 2025 but been sidelined for the duration of last season, he is on course to finish 2026 as Super League’s top try-scorer and may even have broken the competition’s all-time record had it not been for a recent injury keeping him out for a few weeks.

Over the next few weeks, Sivo will hope to return to form for Brad Arthur’s side as they go in search of both the Super League Leaders’ Shield and a win in the Grand Final.

5 Super League stars named in extended 40-man Fiji squad for Rugby League World Cup

Fiji saw their last World Cup campaign ended at the quarter-final stage by New Zealand, with the Kiwis winning a thrilling encounter 24-18 in Hull.

The Bati have welcome back Mick Potter as their head coach, and he will again lead the archipelago nation in this autumn’s tournament, which takes place across Australia and Papua New Guinea having taken over from Wise Kativerata.

As well as Leeds ace Sivo, his 40-man squad includes Castleford Tigers pair Semi Valemei and Jason Qareqare, Huddersfield Giants star Taane Milne and Bradford Bulls ace Waqa Blake.

As with Sivo, all four of those have represented Fiji previously – and will hope to impress over the final few weeks of the season to earn a spot in Potter’s final squad, which will be locked in later this month.

Notably, Mikaele Ravalawa has not been included following a difficult first season in a Castleford shirt.

One other familiar face to Super League supporters in the 40-man squad is that of Ben Nakubuwai, who represented both Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards in the top-flight of the British game as well as Featherstone Rovers in the Championship.

Nakubuwai, now 30, permanently departed Leigh midway through the 2025 season and has since been plying his trade back Down Under in the Queensland Cup.

Fiji’s extended 40-man squad in full: Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva, Semi Valemei, Maika Sivo, Jethro Rinakama, Joseph Litidamu, Mikaele Senibua, Jason Qareqare, Waqa Blake, Brandon Wakeham, Kurt Donoghoe, Josese Lanyon, Latu Fainu, Caleb Navale, Taane Milne, Kitione Kautoga, Viliame Kikau, Samulea Fainu, Solomone Saukuru, Cyrus Stanley, Elijah Keung, Jacob Saifiti, Michael Waqa, Emosi Ravosai, Sione Fainu, Jordan Miller, Apisai Koroisau, Bayleigh Benty-Hape, Ronald Philitoga, Melikiseteki Nacaginimasei, Jordan Leiu, Kylan Mafoa, Jope Rauqe, Ben Nakubuwai, Terrell Kalo Kalo, Jimmy Ngutlik, Brenden Naicori, Senivalati Vunibola, Masake Kurukitoga, Huanga Tokona