‘Leeds is where I want to be’: Rhinos tie down off-contract young gun

Off-contract Leeds youngster Fergus McCormack has inked a new long-term deal with the Rhinos: keeping him at Headingley until at least the end of 2029.

Still only 20, McCormack has been with the Rhinos since 2021, joining at scholarship level.

The utility back scooped the club’s Academy Player of the Year award in 2024, and having overcome an injury-hit 2025 campaign, made his senior bow at the start of the season just gone off the bench in a Challenge Cup tie against Widnes Vikings.

McCormack – whose contract had been set to expire at the end of next season – went on to feature five times in total across all competitions in 2026, with his first professional try coming away against Toulouse Olympique.

‘I know there is still plenty of hard work ahead… Leeds is where I want to be’

A Guiseley Rangers and Dudley Hill junior, McCormack had to wait patiently until September’s Super League play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves for his next appearance after scoring against Toulouse in June.

The youngster slotted in at full-back for that semi-final tie following the injury suffered by Lachie Miller, with Brad Arthur’s side agonisingly missing out on a Grand Final berth as they were beaten 12-10 by Warrington.

Having penned his new long-term deal, McCormack said: “I’m really pleased to have signed a new deal and commit my future to Leeds.

“This club has been a huge part of my journey so far, and I’m grateful for the opportunities and support I’ve had since joining the Scholarship.

“Making my senior debut and getting the chance to play in the first-team has been a big moment for me. I know there is still plenty of hard work ahead, and I’m determined to keep improving, learn from the experienced players around me and make the most of every opportunity.

“Leeds is where I want to be. Playing at Headingley in front of our supporters is something special, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

McCormack – whose brother Ned has departed for Super League champions Wakefield Trinity – will turn 21 in March.

Rhinos boss Arthur added: “Fergus has shown a great attitude towards his development and has worked hard to put himself in a position to compete for opportunities in the first-team.

“He has come through the club’s system, understands what it means to represent Leeds and has demonstrated that he is prepared to learn and improve.

“His versatility is another positive, and he has shown he can step in and contribute when called upon.”