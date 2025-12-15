Featherstone Rovers could face a 12-point deduction from the Rugby Football League’s board after it was formally confirmed the Championship club have appointed administrators.

Rovers revealed last week they intended to file for administration ahead of an impending winding-up petition against the club. That order has now been dismissed on Monday.

Featherstone are now in the process of working with administrators, with former Salford Red Devils board member Andrew Rosler appointed as the administrator of the company. He is the insolvency practitioner at Ideal Corporate Solutions Limited and is tasked with ensuring they survive a turbulent period and make it to the start line in next year’s Championship.

The RFL board will meet on Wednesday to discuss the Featherstone situation, along with the outcome for the Salford Red Devils ownership, and have set a deadline of this Friday at 4pm for interested parties to come forward and potentially acquire the club and its playing licence.

However, any new ownership could inherit a club that faces sporting sanctions, per the RFL’s own insolvency policy that was implemented in 2020, a copy of which has been acquired by Love Rugby League.

If any member or club is subject to an acquisition or change of ownership arising from an insolvency event – such as administration – the RFL board have the power to impose points deductions ranging in severity, but which can be as high as 12.

However, if there is an undertaking to pay all creditors within six weeks of acquisition, that deduction can be halved to six points. Featherstone currently owe their 2025 squad their salaries for the months of September, October and November – a sum believed to be approaching six figures.

In confirming their entry into administration, Rovers issued a statement on their social media channels.

They said: “Further to previous announcements it is confirmed that following an application to court Featherstone Rovers Rugby League Limited has today 15th December 2025 been placed into Administration. The Court at the same time dismissed the

Winding Up Petition.

“Andrew Rosler, Insolvency Practitioner of Ideal Corporate Solutions Limited, has been appointed Administrator and who

will manage the business, affairs and assets of the Company. One of the principle aims is to safeguard the future of the Club and ensure that it can compete in the Championship in the forthcoming season.

“Given the proximity of the new season, The Rugby Football League (RFL) have set a very tight timescale for all interested parties in acquiring the Club (and to gain membership of the RFL) to deliver their initial submissions by 4pm on Friday 19th December 2025.

“The RFL will then undertake a period of assessment and decision making. The Administrator requests that all such interested parties make contact immediately by email to help@idealcs.co.uk”.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

Wigan Warriors set to be handed unique salary cap opportunity after season-ending blow

Magic Weekend 2026 breaks incredible attendance record as Everton set for huge crowd

Top Super League coach tips London to ‘blow away’ Championship as PNG arrivals praised

Hull KR learn Sports Personality of Year fate as shortlist for team award revealed