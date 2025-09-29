Championship club Featherstone Rovers are facing a fresh crisis – after their players were told they may not be paid their salaries for this month and potentially beyond.

Rovers are once again facing an uncertain and turbulent off-season. Their chairman, Paddy Handley, stepped down earlier this month before they confirmed last week that long-standing CEO Martin Vickers would be departing.

On the field, they have enjoyed some stability and even progression under Paul Cooke, who guided Featherstone to the play-off places in the Championship.

But Love Rugby League can reveal that Featherstone’s players were told on Monday by the club that their immediate salaries, which were due to be processed on Tuesday for the month of September, will not be delivered.

Furthermore, there is now real uncertainty over pay beyond that too, with Featherstone’s players contracted until the end of November – but that is now in doubt.

Love Rugby League has been told a number of Rovers players have already reached out to other clubs, as they could now be able to walk away as free agents if they are not paid.

That communication which was sent to players on Monday has been seen by Love Rugby League. It reads: “Dear Players, I hope this message finds you well.

“I want to address an important matter regarding player payments. Unfortunately, I must inform you that we will not be able to process payments on Tuesday or for the remainder of the 2025 season. This decision comes as a result of the current financial situation, which has left the club without sufficient funds to meet our obligations.

“We are actively exploring options to rectify this situation and are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. I understand the impact this has on you and your families, and I appreciate your understanding and professionalism during this challenging time.

“Thank you for your continued dedication to the club.”

Featherstone and the Rugby Football League have been approached for comment.