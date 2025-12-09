Featherstone Rovers have submitted an application to enter administration on the eve of a HMRC hearing in the High Court, with their immediate future uncertain.

Championship outfit Fev are due in the High Court on Wednesday (December 10), with a winding-up petition from HMRC facing them.

Rovers have been in financial turmoil for a number of months, with numerous players and staff allegedly having failed to receive payments they are owed from the club.

Their unpaid tax bill is believed to be in the region of £120,000, with the Flatcappers left reeling from years of spending heavily in their failed attempts to reach Super League.

Now, the decision to apply for administration has been made – with that stated as their only realistic option left to safeguard the organisation’s future.

Featherstone Rovers issue concerning update as administration application confirmed

If Rovers were to enter administration, it would pause the immediate threat of liquidation, giving appointed administrators the opportunity to attempt a restructure or find a path forward for the club’s operations.

The club will now await a court date for their application for an Administration Order to be heard.

In the meantime, it’s expected that Wednesday’s High Court hearing relating to the winding-up petition against them will be adjourned.

Published on Tuesday evening, Fev’s statement reads: “Rovers can confirm, ahead of the HMRC hearing in the High Court tomorrow, that – following professional advice – the company has had no choice but to apply to go into administration as it will be unable to trade its way out of the present situation due to the level of debt it currently has.

“The club has therefore, through its legal advisors, today made an application to court for a hearing at which we hope to be granted an Administration Order and we are now awaiting a date for that hearing.

“This will enable the winding-up petition to be adjourned tomorrow and will allow our professional representatives to take the necessary steps to properly deal with the affairs of the company moving forward.

“It is a regrettable course of action for all concerned, but ultimately, the only course of action available.

“We continue to be in dialogue with the RFL regarding a new club participating in the league and cup structure for 2026 and will

keep fans updated on all of these matters as things progress.”

Notably, the West Yorkshire outfit’s future now depends on the outcome of the forthcoming court process and the viability of plans for a restructured or reborn club heading into the 2026 season.

Earlier this month, fellow Championship club Salford Red Devils were wound-up and ordered to begin liquidation proceedings following over 12 months of financial turmoil.

Both Salford and Fev have been included in the fixture lists for the 2026 Championship campaign, but at this stage, it remains entirely unclear whether either will manage to make it to the start line, with the season now less than six weeks away.