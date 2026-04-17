Featherstone Rovers’ local MP has written to the Rugby Football League warning the governing body about the dangers of accepting a bid to take control of the club which he feels could lead to asset stripping.

The battle to purchase Featherstone remains ongoing in the background, with the administrators still in the market for bids for several more months following the demise of the Championships club at the start of this year.

But long-standing MP Jon Trickett, who represents the Normanton & Hemsworth constituency where Featherstone is situated, has reached out to the administrators and the RFL to express his concern over one bid which has come to his attention.

Trickett has urged the RFL to use whatever power they have in the bidding process to ensure a bid from what he calls a ‘private individual’ is not accepted. The governing body would not be able to influence any decision from an administrator but, like in January, they could refuse to grant a playing licence to any successful bid that is accepted.

And Trickett insists should the bid in question be given the green light, it would once again leave the club at risk of financial oblivion as he insists it could entail possible plans to sell the land surrounding Featherstone’s stadium – which is owned by the club – off for private gain.

Trickett wrote: “I am deeply concerned about reports of a new private bid to purchase Featherstone Rovers, a bid that exceeds that put forward by WMDC and the Rugby League.

“After speaking with local people, fans, shareholders and councillors, it’s clear the community shares serious worries about this bid. A private individual purchasing the club does not prioritise its long-term future. The risks are significant: asset stripping, contested land ownership, and destabilising the club for years to come.

“The bidder’s Companies House record, 84 directorships with only 26 active, raises further questions about whether the interests of the club and the community truly sit at the heart of this proposal.

“I have urged the administrator to remember they are not required to accept the highest bid, but to consider the option that gives Featherstone Rovers the best chance of recovery and readmission into the rugby league. The future of this historic club must outweigh private profit.

“Featherstone Rovers is a key cultural and sporting heritage locally. It would be heartbreaking to see the club or its land sold off to someone seeking financial gain rather than honouring its proud legacy. This team is the heart of the town.

“It must be restored as a community asset that we can all continue to be proud of. I will continue to do all that I can to help Featherstone Rovers return stronger and not left to fall into further financial ruin.”

The bid in question is not the one being organised and put together by former Rovers head coach Paul Cooke. He is putting together a consortium that would attempt to return Featherstone to the Championship in 2027 – with a decision now likely to come as early as this summer to give any successful bid time to prepare and put together a squad for next year.

The RFL have been approached for comment.