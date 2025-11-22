Featherstone Rovers have insisted they will be included in the draw for next week’s Challenge Cup first and second rounds – and insist they are determined there will be a club competing in the Championship in 2026.

Rovers have been mired in financial difficulty throughout the autumn. Love Rugby League revealed in September how their players were told it was possible they may not be paid for the rest of the calendar year – a situation which is still in place.

Love Rugby League then exclusively revealed earlier this month how players from their 2025 squad were considering legal action in a bid to recoup unpaid salaries over the last few months.

And now, Rovers have taken to social media – their website is currently down and not working – to insist that the club’s regime are optimistic they will take part in the newly-merged Championship season as intended.

They will be included in the fixture lists that are released at the start of next month, along with another financially stricken club in Salford, despite inaccurate reports suggesting there were contingencies being drawn up for a Championship fixture list of 19 or 20 teams.

Instead, they stressed they are working hard to get Featherstone to a position whereby they will be able to start the season in January – though they are severely short on players as it stands.

In a statement, the club said: “Rovers can confirm that the work to update the clubs position in regards to finances continues and will hopefully be concluded soon.

“In addition, we are keen to confirm that the intention behind all of this work is to ensure there is a club next season and whilst this is ongoing we can advise fans that the draws for Rounds One and Two of the Betfred Challenge Cup (Championship clubs enter in Round Two) for 2026 will be made next Monday 24 November and will include Featherstone.

“Whilst our work in the background continues the RFL obviously need to plan for next season and this is the latest stage in that process.

“We hope fans will watch the draw with interest and, as stated before, we will update on the clubs position as soon as we can.”