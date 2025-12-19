The administrators of Featherstone Rovers have revealed that just one party has expressed an interest in taking on the crisis-stricken club.

Rovers entered administration on Monday, with the administrators confirming that a short turnaround for bidders to come forward was in place. That deadline was 4pm on Friday afternoon.

The deadline has now been and passed – but just one group has come forward to say they are interested in Rovers. It is unclear at this stage who that party is.

But Andrew Rosler, the former chair of Salford who was made the administrator on Monday, has confirmed what will happen next.

Rosler said: “I can confirm that as at the expiry of the deadline of 4pm today, there has been one submission by an interested party provided to the RFL in respect of the club.

“The interested party and the administrators team at Ideal corporate Solutions will work alongside the RFL to secure a swift conclusion to the assessment process to safeguard the future of the club.”

Featherstone begin the new Championship season in four weeks. Their 2025 squad remain without their salaries for September, October and November – with the RFL refusing to confirm whether they will guarantee those salaries will be paid.