Australia looks set to win the race to host the next Rugby League World Cup in 2026, Love Rugby League has learned.

A tender process has been taking place ever since France confirmed 12 months ago that they were unable to host, citing financial pressures from the French government as their rationale for being unable to stage the event.

However, no decision has yet been announced almost a year on since the original decision from France to step away from staging the event. The only confirmation about the tournament is that it will be held in 2026 as part of a newly-revamped international calendar, rather than in 2025 as originally intended.

But Love Rugby League has been told that the event looks certain to be heading to Australia, with their bid looking increasingly likely to emerge as the victorious one.

It remains to be seen whether that bid would include games played in other neighbouring nations or in the Pacific islands, but the majority of the competition, including the latter stages, will be played Down Under in two years’ time.

Men’s, women’s and wheelchair events will run concurrently alongside one another, as was the case in 2022. However, there has been frustration already about the fact that the men’s tournament will be reduced from 16 teams to just ten.

With the eight quarter-finalists from 2022 already confirmed as qualified, it means there are just two spots up for grabs from the rest of the nations vying to be a part of the event. They will be determined via a new tournament next year, the World Series.

Jamaica, South Africa, Cook Islands and the winners of a European qualifying tournament that takes place later this year featuring France, Serbia, Ukraine and Wales will play for the remaining two spots at the end of 2025. Nations including Italy, Ireland and Scotland have already been ruled out of qualifying.

And it looks likely that whichever two nations qualify will be heading to Australia to compete in the World Cup.

