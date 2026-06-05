Saturday at the Stade Jean-Bouin brings a mouthwatering Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors, but beforehand, there’s the Super XIII Grand Final with familiar faces aplenty involved!

Pia and Carcassonne are the two sides who will battle it out for the right to be crowned France’s domestic champions.

This, of course, is the competition formerly recognised as the French Elite Championship.

By our count, as many as 15 former Super League and/0r RFL Championship faces could feature in the showpiece.

Here’s a look at them, listed alphabetically by surname…

Lucas Albert (Carcassonne)

Lucas Albert warms up ahead of a Catalans Dragons game in 2018

Albert racked up 55 appearances for Catalans between 2015 and 2020 before joining Carcassonne. He then returned to the British game with Toulouse and played in Super League for Olympique in 2022 before returning to Carcassonne, who he’s been with since 2023.

Yacine Ben Abdeslem (Pia)

Young hooker Ben Abdeslem made one Super League appearance for Catalans, with that coming against Leeds back in August 2024. He then joined Queensland Cup side Western Clydesdales midway through last season before linking up with Pia in December upon his return to France.

Ilias Bergal (Pia)

Perpignan-born winger Bergal played for Swinton at the start of his career before penning a two-year deal at Leigh ahead of 2018, with the club then in the Championship. Now a France international, he also donned the colours of both Workington and Toulouse, scoring 42 tries in 48 games across all competitions in British game.

Clement Boyer (Carcassonne)

Boyer’s experience in the British game includes two stints at Halifax, coming at the beginning and end, with 16 appearances made all told for the Panthers. Capped ten times by France, he also featured 109 times for Toulouse across two stints, with the 31-year-old’s CV including time in the colours of Albi elsewhere in the Super XIII prior to Carcassonne.

Loan Castano (Pia)

Castano is another former Catalans youngster, progressing through their ranks to play two first-team games for the Dragons between 2022 and 2024 in addition to one on loan for Toulouse in 2023. The forward was crowned a Coupe de France winner with Catalans’ second string Saint-Esteve last season before joining Pia.

Morgan Escare (Carcassonne)

Morgan Escaré in action for Catalans Dragons in 2015

Veteran full-back Escare will turn 35 in October, and is still plugging away with Carcassone. A 15-time France international, his time in the British game produced over 160 appearances and 89 tries, featuring for Catalans, Wigan, Wakefield and Salford as well as Barrow.

Winning the Grand Final as a Warriors player back in 2018, he has been with Carcassonne since the end of 2022, when he departed Salford.

Theo Fages (Pia)

18-time France international Fages won two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup as a St Helens player, and only bowed out of Super League at the end of last year as he departed Catalans. Also representing Salford and Huddersfield, the half-back racked up over 270 appearances across all competitions in the British game.

Harrison Hansen (Pia)

Legendary forward Hansen made his senior debut for Wigan back in 2004, going on to win two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups in their colours. Auckland-born, he also played for Salford, Leigh and Widnes before heading over to France as he joined Toulouse in 2020.

Eventually leaving the Stade Ernest-Wallon at the end of 2024, he had amassed over 500 career appearances at club level alone, with representative honours on his CV for New Zealand, Samoa and The Exiles. Hansen will turn 41 in October, and is yet to confirm whether Saturday’s Super XIII Grand Final will be the last dance of his remarkable journey in the game!

Maxime Jobe (Pia)

Jobe featured once in Super League for Catalans against Wigan in September 2022. He also played in the Championship for Halifax last season, playing seven games for the Panthers and scoring a try apiece in the last two of those against Hunslet and Doncaster.

Leo Laurent (Pia)

Laurent’s sole Super League appearance also came for Catalans in that same game against Wigan in September 2022. The following year, he went on to earn a cap for France on the international stage in a win over Serbia.

Leo Llong (Pia)

Llong’s one game at Super League level also came for Catalans in that game against Wigan in September 2022.

Ben Mathiou (Pia)

Mathiou donned the colours of Featherstone, Dewsbury and Doncaster in 2022, scoring one try in 17 appearances across all competitions combined. That sole try came early on in the campaign for the Dons against Cornwall.

Eloi Pelissier (Pia)

Eloi Pelissier in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2021

Veteran Pelissier will turn 35 later this month, and has well over 300 career appearances to his name including 24 caps for France. The hooker has games on his CV for Catalans, Leigh, London and Toulouse as well as Oldham having played 13 times for the Roughyeds last year. That stint at Boundary Park separates two spells as a Pia star.

Bastien Scimone (Pia)

Scimone played three games for Catalans at first-team level for Catalans between 2022 and 2023, with three appearances also on his CV on loan for Toulouse in the latter of those seasons. Like the majority in this list, he has been capped by France.

Paul Seguier (Carcassonne)

With 116 appearances for Catalans between 2016 and 2025, 28-year-old Seguier rounds things off. He also played on loan for both Toulouse in 2018 and Barrow in 2019. Born in Albi, the forward featured in the 2023 Grand Final as the Dragons were beaten at Old Trafford by Wigan, and has seven caps to his name for France.