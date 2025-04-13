Leeds-born NRL playmaker Sam Walker says he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his Roosters teammate Victor Radley to represent England on the rugby league world stage.

Sam, 22, was born in the UK while his father Ben Walker played with the Leeds Rhinos in 2002.

“I was born there, but I’m a proud Aussie, mate,” said Walker.

Sam’s comments to The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, puts an end to speculation that the million-dollar-a-year halfback has any real interest in donning the Three Lion’s jersey.

“The plan is to represent Australia one day … I’d love to do it,” he said.

The Roosters have been without their star playmaker after Walker suffered an ACL injury in round 26 of the NRL season against Canberra last year.

At this moment, however, the young star doesn’t have representative footy on the mind and is clearly focused on making a full recovery to get back on the field for the Eastern Suburb’s club of Sydney, with his sights set on a round 12 return.

“I’m tracking along nicely,” said the Tricolour’s number seven.

“My goal with physios has always been a nine-month recovery.”

“I’m looking at anywhere between rounds 12 and 14,” he said.

NRL immortal Andrew Johns said the Roosters shouldn’t take any unnecessary risks in rushing the young playmakers return.

“He’s too much of an investment,” Johns told the panel on Nine’s Freddy and the Eighth.

“There’s no halfbacks out there, and god forbid he plays one game and does his knee again.”

“If he’s back in say round 18 or 20, and the Roosters are no chance of making the eight … you wouldn’t risk it, would you,” he said.

John’s said between the Roosters investment and the young age of Walker, the club would be wiser to ensure his recovery be comprehensive, rather than “rolling the dice.”

“If there’s six weeks to go and you could not make the semi-finals… Why gamble it?”

“If he doesn’t play, then he has another six months before he plays again… You’ve go to look at risk/reward,” he said.

The long-term sidelining of their million-dollar half hasn’t dampened the Chook’s spirit, winning two of their first six games, including a gusty win away against Premiership contenders the Brisbane Broncos 26-16 on Friday night.