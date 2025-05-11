Ezra Mam’s return to competitive rugby league was anything but smooth, as the Brisbane Broncos playmaker was placed on report during Souths Logan’s Queensland Cup clash with the Western Clydesdales at Davies Park on Sunday.

In just his first defensive effort of the match, a misjudgement by Mam caught Clydesdales forward Lachlan Mears-Crabbe high, drawing the attention of officials.

The 22-year-old will now have to await the outcome of the Queensland Rugby League match review panel, casting doubt on his availability for the Broncos’ upcoming NRL fixture against St George Illawarra on Sunday.

High shots aside, Mam showed glimpses of his trademark attacking flair, slicing through the defence to score a try in the first half.

However, the demoted Broncos five-eight came up a little rusty on occasion.

His very first cutout pass missed the mark, and he also lost possession of the ball once – before gradually regaining rhythm and showcasing his usual composure.

This was Mam’s first game back following a nine-week NRL suspension stemming from a serious off-field incident in October, when he was caught driving unlicensed and under the influence of drugs, leading to a head-on collision.

Returning to familiar territory at Davies Park, Mam rejoined the club where he had made his case for the NRL, winning Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Sunday’s game marked his 19th appearance for Souths Logan, where he once again shared the field with Anthony Milford – ironically, the player he replaced for his Cup debut back in 2021.

Mam’s potential return to the Broncos couldn’t come at a more crucial time for the Brisbane club.

Questions were raised why Broncos head coach Michael Maguire didn’t recall the attacking young gun to play on the weekend against old foes South Sydney at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Recently departed Broncos coach Kevin Walters was shocked by Maguire’s decision not to play the five-eight: “I would have picked in the six jumper and rolled him out,” he said on his new podcast, Inside Ball.

“Broncos have last three of their last four games,” he said.

“Ben Hunt goes to nine. Billy Walters onto the bench – or Corey Paix – one of those two. Problem solved mate.”

“If I know Ezra Mam, and I do know Ezam Mam – I know that he would be ready to go.”

The Broncos are facing more than just poor form – injuries have hit the Broncos thick and fast, with the teams five-eighth Ben Hunt sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring tear, Reece Walsh is recovering for another month with a knee injury, and reserve playmaker Jock Madden has undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle, ruling him out for up to three months.

The Broncos will wait anxiously to see if Mam will be cleared to step back into the NRL arena – should coach Maguire decide to select the playmaker for the next round.