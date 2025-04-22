Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has hinted at a dramatic NRL return for Ezra Mam, with the exiled playmaker in line for a potential recall as the club seeks to reignite their premiership push.

Mam, who is just over a week away from completing a nine-game suspension following a high-profile drug-driving incident, has been doing all the right things behind the scenes, even picking up the tools on a worksite as a part of his development plan.

The 22-year-old has spent time in rehabilitation, and while he’s not been allowed to play rugby league at any level, the five-eight has been picking up the intensity at his training at Red Hill.

The Broncos, who are currently struggling for cohesion in attack, now face the daunting task of a quick turnaround for their Thursday night clash against an unbeaten Bulldogs.

With the old boy combination Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt not living up to expectations, Mam might be just the spark the club needs going forward.

“I can’t be happier with Ezra,” said Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire.

“He is very aware of what he went through, and he wants to come back ready to go.

“Ezra has fallen into what we are doing here and it’s all about performance,” he said.

The Broncos were touted as premiership favourites by many but have just lost two straight games to the Roosters and Warriors – where their attack fell flat.

In round one, Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds combined for a dominant 50-14 win over the Roosters, but since then their partnership has failed to deliver.

In a somewhat desperate attempt to spark some magic out of an attacking slump, Maguire shifted Ben Hunt to hooker and put Billy Walters into the halves, in their round seven loss to the Warriors on the weekend, signifying the Brisbane coach is looking at all his available options.

“Ezra is doing a heap of extras and he’s in good shape,” Maguire continued.

“He has been doing a fair bit of training, so his match fitness wouldn’t be too far away.

“It all depends on where we are at as a team.”

Mam’s return could offer the X-factor Brisbane is looking for.

NRL Immortal Andrew Johns believes the Broncos’ lack of a genuine running threat in the halves is hurting them – and their sidelined grand final star Mam has the antidote.

“They are very similar players in a way, Reynolds and Hunt,” Johns told Channel Nine.

“You need a run threat. There is no run threat [now]. He [Mam] will add a lot to the team when he comes back.”

Johns’ assessment makes more sense when you look at the Broncos 2025 stats.

According to Code Sport, Reynolds has run for only 91 metres across seven games this season, while Hunt has chalked up just 146 metres.

Mam is known for his electric footwork and eyes-up opportunistic style of play – and can offer the premiership winning threat the team currently lacks.

With match fitness in question, it wouldn’t be unusual to see a player ease back via the feeder club in the Queensland Cup, however, Maguire has left the door wide open for a more direct NRL route – possibly as soon as round 10 against South Sydney.

“If we are performing well it might change things,” Maguire admitted.

“But if not, Ezra could definitely come into consideration.”

Broncos’ leader Pat Carrigan, who has trained alongside Mam at Red Hill, says the young playmaker has done everything right to earn a second chance.

“It would be pretty special to see him back,” Carrigan said.

“He made a mistake and he owned it, there’s no sugarcoating it, but as a person and having the opportunity to grow with him since he came into the club at 17, I know what this club means to him.

“He wants to be a role model for young kids and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids.

“I know he would have been hurting, he has learnt some lessons, but I stand beside him and am really excited for him to come back and do his thing again.

“‘Ez’ has been training bloody hard here, so if he gets the opportunity to come back in when he does, I’m sure he will be ready,” he said.

The likely outcome should Mam return into the fold would see Ben Hunt moved to the hooking role he often plays successfully for Queensland, leaving the experience of Adam Reynolds and youthful energy of Mam to keep teams guessing around the middle.