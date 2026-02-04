St Helens’ first competitive game under new head coach Paul Rowley has been selected for broadcast this weekend – with a third Challenge Cup tie to be covered live.

The Saints head to Cumbria on Friday evening to kick off their season against Championship side Workington Town, in what will be their first hit-out in competitive action since Rowley took charge of the club.

And it has now been confirmed that The Sportsman will stream that game live, meaning there are now live fixtures on each of the three days this weekend.

Town and the Saints have not locked horns since way back in Super League’s first competitive season 30 years ago in 1996. But they will now square off in Cumbria on Friday evening with a place in the last 16 of the competition at stake. The clash kicks off at 7:30pm, and will be broadcast through The Sportsman’s YouTube channel.

The following day, the same broadcaster will show Widnes Vikings’ mouthwatering clash with Leeds Rhinos with a 3pm kick-off.

Then, on Sunday, the tie of the round will be on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer, as Championship favourites London Broncos do battle with Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls in the capital.

Friday February 6

Hunslet v Huddersfield Giants (KO 7pm), Workington Town v St Helens (KO 7.30pm) – The Sportsman, Sheffield Eagles v Warrington Wolves (KO 7.30pm), Lock Lane v Hull KR (KO 8pm), Salford RLFC v Hull FC (KO 8pm).

Saturday February 7

Doncaster RLFC v Castleford Tigers (KO 2pm), Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos (KO 3pm) – The Sportsman, Barrow Raiders v York Knights (KO 6pm), North Wales Crusaders v Leigh Leopards (7pm).

Sunday February 8

London Broncos v Bradford Bulls (KO 3pm) – BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity (KO 3pm), Batley Bulldogs v Catalans Dragons (KO 2pm), Rochdale Hornets v Wigan Warriors (KO 3pm), Halifax Panthers v Goole Vikings (KO 3pm), Oldham RLFC v Dewsbury Rams (KO 3pm), Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes (KO 3pm).