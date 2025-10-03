Malta have named an extended 44-man train-on squad for their upcoming European Championship fixtures against the Netherlands and Serbia, with players from both Super League and the NRL included.

This autumn’s European Championship sees nine nations involved, split equally into three separate divisions – B, C and D.

Much like how the UEFA Nations League works in football, there is promotion and relegation at stake between the divisions, and to begin with, the divisions have been decided based upon international rankings.

Division A is expected to be reintroduced in 2027, so for now, there is no promotion available to Malta – who will compete in the highest current division, B, and attempt to avoid relegation.

The Knights are the lowest-ranked of the three nations in Division B at #13 in the world, with both the Netherlands (#9) and Serbia (#11) ranking higher.

Malta began their campaign on October 18 as they host the Netherlands in Marsa, before travelling to Belgrade for their other game on November 1, where Serbia await.

In-between, the Netherlands host Serbia in Oisterwijk on October 25.

Super League and NRL stars named in Malta squad for European Championship double-header

Stars from Super League and the NRL feature among the extended 44-man train on squad named by the Knights, which will be cut down before the double-header comes around.

Back-rower Sam Stone, who spent the second half of the 2025 campaign on loan at Warrington Wolves from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils, is named.

So too is Castleford Tigers youngster Harrison Jewitt, who is yet to make his first-team bow at The Jungle but scored two tries on his Malta debut last September in a 42-0 rout of Italy.

Jewitt is among the 44-man squad this autumn alongside brother Alfie, who plays his rugby for community club Featherstone Lions.

British community clubs are well represented, with Josh Cassar (Hunslet ARLFC), Karl Cassar (Royal Air Force RL), Kaine Dimech (Medway Dragons), Reece Dimech (Medway Dragons), and Dean Zammit (Wigan St Patricks) also included.

Elsewhere, Louis Singleton – whose club rugby comes in union for Preston Grasshoppers – makes the Knights’ squad, and so too does Workington Town’s Zarrin Galea.

From the Super XIII over in France, Avignon’s Josh Gatt is included, and rugby league stalwart Jarrod Sammut – who is currently without a club – also makes the cut having made his debut for Malta back in 2006. Now 38, he is their most-capped player ever.

Seven representatives from NRL clubs are included, with four of those having featured at least once at first-grade level this term, but the standout name among those is by far and away Bronson Xerri.

Centre Xerri has 65 NRL appearances on his CV, including the 24 he played this year for Canterbury Bulldogs. He has never represented any nation, and will now have to decide whether he dons a shirt for the Knights having been called up.

Jack Attard (Penrith Panthers), Lucas Borg (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jai Camilleri (Cronulla Sharks), Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ryley Smith (Parramatta Eels) and Luke Sommerton (Penrith Panthers) are the others included in the Malta squad from the NRL.

Malta’s 44-man train-on squad in full…

Jack Attard (Penrith Panthers)

Jayden Azzopardi (N/A)

Noah Azzopardi (N/A)

Lucas Borg (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jai Camilleri (Cronulla Sharks)

Josh Cassar (Hunslet ARLFC)

Karl Cassar (Royal Air Force RL)

Shaun Chircop (Stompers RFC)

Robin Cutajar (Stompers RFC)

Brendan Dalton (Falcons RFC)

Justin Davenport (Tampa Mayhem)

Ernest Degabriele (Falcons RFC)

Aidan Demicoli (Falcons RFC)

Kaine Dimech (Medway Dragons)

Reece Dimech (Medway Dragons)

James Donovan (Overseas RUFC)

Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Ryan Felice (Kavallieri RFC)

Zarrin Galea (Workington Town)

Josh Gatt (Avignon)

Terence Galdes (Falcons RFC)

Kyle Gauci (Falcons RFC)

Crispin Gauci Peresso (UM Wolves RFC)

Philipe Ioffe (UM Wolves RFC)

Alfie Jewitt (Featherstone Lions)

Harrison Jewitt (Castleford Tigers)

Xavier Mamo (Stompers RFC)

Nicholas Maylor (Stompers RFC)

Jon Micallef (Stompers RFC)

Kyle Micallef (Falcons RFC)

Mark Robertson (Tugun Seahawks)

Jarrod Sammut (N/A)

Jean Scholey (Stompers RFC)

Clive Sciberras (Falcons RFC)

Louis Singleton (Preston Grasshoppers)

Ryley Smith (Parramatta Eels)

Luke Sommerton (Penrith Panthers)

Sam Stone (Warrington Wolves)

Jean-Pierre Spiteri Zarb (Falcons RFC)

Kane Tippett (Falcons RFC)

William Watts (Overseas RUFC)

Bronson Xerri (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ethan Xuereb (Overseas RUFC)

Dean Zammit (Wigan St Patricks)