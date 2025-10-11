15 Super League stars have been named in Ireland’s initial 32-man squad for this autumn’s double-header of Tests against Wales.

The Wolfhounds face the Dragons at The Gnoll in Neath on Saturday, October 25, and then again on Saturday, November 1 at Post Office Road – the home of Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

Ahead of the first Test in Neath later this month, Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran will have to shorten his squad.

But for now, the extended version includes no fewer than 15 Super League players, including Aidan McGowan, whose exit from Huddersfield Giants has already been confirmed heading into 2026.

15 Super League stars named in extended Ireland squad for Wales double-header

McGowan is one of four Giants stars called up by the Wolfhounds this autumn, with team-mates Connor Carr, George King, Harry Rushton also among Corcoran’s initial 32.

Warrington Wolves also have a quartet in the squad, with Toby King – who has represented England in recent years – now needing to decide whether he wishes to don a shirt for Ireland for the first time since 2022.

Alongside centre King, Wire see Joe Philbin named as well as sibling duo Josh and Jake Thewlis, both wingers.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards duo Keanan Brand and Frankie Halton have been included in Ireland’s 32, with both having claimed plenty of plaudits throughout 2025.

Leeds Rhinos also have a pair included in the shape of experienced forward James Bentley and young gun Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR are the other Super League clubs represented by Liam Byrne, Ethan Ryan and Louix Gorman respectively.

Byrne’s last appearance for Wigan ahead of an off-season switch to Warrington will come in Saturday’s Grand Final against Hull KR at Old Trafford.

The front-rower was born in Salford, but has roots to Belfast via his dad, and could add to his seven international caps this autumn.