Super League stars past, present and future named in Fiji squad for Pacific Championships

Super League stars past, present and future have been named in Fiji’s extended 25-man squad ahead of this year’s Pacific Championships.

Just as they did last year, Fiji will square off against Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in the Pacific Bowl this autumn, with that the second tier tournament.

Having finished second in their three-team group in 2024, the Bati this time around begin their campaign with a clash against the Kuki’s on October 18.

Their other confirmed game is then on November 1 against the Kumuls. In-between, PNG and the Kuki’s square off on October 25.

Each group game will take place in Port Moresby.

Fiji head coach Wise Kativerata has named an initial 25-man squad, which is expected to be cut down slightly next week.

Among the 25 selected are former Super League pair Ben Nakubuwai and Waqa Blake.

Having made 44 appearances for Leigh, front-rower Nakubuwai was released by the Leopards back in March and returned Down Under, joining Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils for the 2025 campaign.

Outside-back Blake meanwhile spent a sole season in Super League with St Helens in 2024. He has spent 2025 in the Championship with Bradford Bulls, notching 14 tries in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Elsewhere, current Huddersfield Giants star Taane Milne is included, and will hope to add to his 15 caps for Fiji.

Utility back Milne scored two tries in 22 appearances for the Giants this term having joined them from South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of 2025.

Semi Valemei is another of the 25-man squad, and he will play out the Pacific Championships before making the move into Super League having joined Castleford Tigers.

The Labasa-born outside-back will join the Tigers from North Queensland Cowboys having penned a two-year deal at The Jungle starting in 2026.

Leeds Rhinos star Maika Sivo misses out through injury.

Also littered with names from the NRL, other notable names in Kativerata’s squad include Sydney Roosters superstar Mark Nawaqanitawase and Manly Sea Eagles ace Brandon Wakeham.

The likelihood is though that Nawaqanitawase will be selected to represent the Kangaroos in their three-Test Ashes Series against England this autumn, so won’t end up donning a shirt for Fiji.

Fiji’s 25-man squad in full…

1. Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

2. Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys)

3. Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

4. Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

6. Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls)

7. Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

8. Solomone Saukuru (Wests Tigers)

9. Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins)

10. Brandon Wakeham (Manly Sea Eagles)

11. Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

12. Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels)

13. Zulu Maya (Navy Albatross)

14. Sione Fainu (Wests Tigers)

15. Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

16. Michael Waqa (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Ben Nakubuwai (North Brisbane)

18. Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers)

19. Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

20. Akuila Ooro (Canterbury Bulldogs)

21. Josese Lanyon (Wests Tigers)

22. Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)

23. Jordan Leiu (Newtown Jets)

24. Meli Nasau (Newtown Jets)

25. Joseph Litidamu (Clydesdales)