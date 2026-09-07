Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Tonga international centre Moses Suli.

The powerful outside back appears to be on the outer at St George Illawarra Dragons after being informed that he is free to explore opportunities elsewhere, despite being under contract until the end of next season.

And Love Rugby League has been informed that has resulted in Suli emerging as a transfer option to Super League clubs, with some now considering a move for the 28-year-old player.

Suli has made 170 NRL appearances in his career, starting out at Wests Tigers before heading to Manly and then the Dragons.

His options down under currently appear limited with suggestions that Cronulla Sharks are keep being cooled in the meida. However, he would more than likely have plenty of interest in Super League as clubs continue to recruit for next season.

Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants are both clubs potentially on the lookout for a centre as part of their plans moving forward, while Warrington Wolves are losing Toby King and could also be on the lookout for a new recruit.

Suli isn’t the only NRL centre on the market at present. Adam Pompey recently emerged on Super League radars and Aaron Schoupp is another who has been shopped about recently, meaning clubs looking for a player in the position are not short of options.

Suli would join a raft of St George players already heading to Super League next year. Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook and Mat Fegai have all signed for Castleford Tigers, Luciano Leliua is joining Catalans Dragons while Emre Guler has fast-tracked a move to Wakefield Trinity. Blake Lawrie is movin to York Knights and Hame Sele has also been linked with a move to Catalans next year, though that has not yet been announced.

Suli could add to that contingent to move from the NRL’s basement club to Super League should someone decide to pull the trigger.