There has been considerable outrage following the publication of this year’s King’s New Year’s Honours List: with the omission of legendary Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield continues to captivate the entire nation following his incredible fundraising efforts to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease, with the rugby league legend raising another seven-figure sum earlier this month after running seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

He and close friend Rob Burrow were both awarded CBEs in last year’s list and the hope was that the gong would be upgraded to a Knighthood this year.

There were four rugby league figures nominated, including Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy and Leeds Rhinos’ Paul Caddick. Long-serving match official Tony Martin and women’s icon Andrea Dobson were also recognised: but there was no place for Sinfield.

However, it would appear there is a valid reason for Sinfield’s omission.

It was speculated last year that Whitehall sources told the national media that any recipient of an honour cannot have it upgraded within a three-year period.

That would appear to fit with Sinfield’s own personal timeline for his honours. He was first given an MBE in 2014 for services to rugby league, and then in 2021, was awarded an OBE for services to rugby league and charitable fundraising.

READ NEXT: The NRL players still on the open market for 2025 with Super League moves still possible

Then in the 2024 New Year’s Honours, that was upgraded to a CBE along with the same accolade for Burrow.

That would technically mean that Sinfield cannot receive any further upgrade until 2027 – although public calls for an exemption are likely to grow the more he continues to raise incredible sums for charity. Whether that is able to be done remains to be seen.

It appears that Sinfield will indeed be given the highest honour possible at one stage: but there is a reason why his name is a startling omission from the 2025 New Year’s Honours List, at least.

READ NEXT: The Big Love Rugby League Quiz of 2024: How well do you remember the year?